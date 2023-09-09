Salang Tunnel Closed For All Kind Of Traffic

Salang Maintenance and Protection Authority Head Abdul Haleem Agha told Pajhwok Afghan News the road has been blocked from today's evening on traffic.

“Some vehicles already present in the tunnel would be allowed tonight to evacuate till morning, other traffics had been closed asking drivers not to come to Salang.”

Earlier, the Public Works Ministry's Spokesperson Mohammad Ashraf Haqshanas did not said for how long Salang tunnel would remained closed but it is perceived that it would take more than a month to complete the construction work inside Salang.

Baghlan Police Spokesperson Mawlavi Sher Ahmad Burhan said people could use the Parwan's Shaibar Vally road and the Panjsher province Khawak road as alternative.

He said security forces had started their inspection and people could travel on these roads without fear.

