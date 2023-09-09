Azerbaijani Defense Minister Receives Representatives Of Iranian Armed Forces (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir
Hasanov, has received a delegation of the Iranian Armed Forces
headed by Major-General Mohammad Ahadi, who is on a visit to
Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Iranian
joint military commission, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.
First, the Iranian delegation visited the Alley of Shehids
(Martyrs) and paid tribute to the memory of the heroes of the
Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at
the Eternal Flame monument.
At the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General
Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and spoke about the reconstruction
works carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the operational
situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the
Karabakh economic region.
The Minister of Defense emphasized that recently, the number of
provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces units and the
illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan,
where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed,
has increased, and these provocations have been immediately and
resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Major General M. Ahadi
conveyed the greetings of the Chief of the General Staff of the
Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General
Mohammad Hossein Bagheri. He noted that Azerbaijani-Iranian
relations are based on ancient historical roots, as well as
highlighted the importance of mutual visits in terms of expanding
friendly and neighborly relations.
Expressing satisfaction with the reconstruction work carried out
by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the Iranian delegation
expressed concern about Armenia's activities that could pose a
threat to stability and security in the region.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects
for the development of cooperation between the countries in the
military sphere, regional security issues, as well as on other
issues of interest.
In the end, Colonel General Z.Hasanov wished the members of the
Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission success in their activities,
expressed hope that such meetings will make a positive contribution
to the bilateral military cooperation, and asked to convey his
greetings to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of
the Islamic Republic of Iran.
MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107037431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.