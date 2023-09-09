Chinese Province To Boost Co-Op With Kyrgyzstan In Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 9. Shandong
Province in China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyz
entrepreneurs, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Communist
Party of Shandong Province Lin Wu said during a conference on
cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Shandong Province, Trend reports.
"As part of this collaboration, we intend to actively engage
with Kyrgyzstan's enterprises in the industrial sector, tourism, as
well as cultural and humanitarian endeavors," Lin Wu added.
According to him, such strengthened ties offer prospects for
both sides in terms of business development, tourism expansion, and
cultural exchange. This reflects China's desire to actively
collaborate with economically developing countries and contribute
to their growth.
He noted that Shandong Province, one of China's leading
industrial regions and ranking third in volume of GDP in the
country, plans to actively support key enterprises in
Kyrgyzstan.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China amounted to $2.229
billion from January through June 2023, which is 28 percent more
than in the same period in 2022.
MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107037320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.