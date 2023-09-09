Chinese Province To Boost Co-Op With Kyrgyzstan In Industrial Sector

"As part of this collaboration, we intend to actively engage with Kyrgyzstan's enterprises in the industrial sector, tourism, as well as cultural and humanitarian endeavors," Lin Wu added.

According to him, such strengthened ties offer prospects for both sides in terms of business development, tourism expansion, and cultural exchange. This reflects China's desire to actively collaborate with economically developing countries and contribute to their growth.

He noted that Shandong Province, one of China's leading industrial regions and ranking third in volume of GDP in the country, plans to actively support key enterprises in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China amounted to $2.229 billion from January through June 2023, which is 28 percent more than in the same period in 2022.