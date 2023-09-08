Japex Slated For September 11-13

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

By Latonya Linton

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The tourism industry is set to benefit from this year's highly anticipated renewal of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) exposition, slated for September 11 to 13 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

JAPEX, the premier trade event of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), is the single most important business generator for the island's tourism industry.

In three days of pre-scheduled appointments, wholesalers, tour operators, and travel agents will meet with Jamaica's leading tourism suppliers to conduct business negotiations.

Speaking during Thursday's press launch at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston, tourism minister Edmund Bartlett, said JAPEX is a platform for collaboration and innovation, where partnerships are formed and dreams realised.

“This year's event holds even more significance, as it follows a period of unparalleled challenges for the global travel tourism industry. The pandemic tested our collective resolve, but it also re-enforced our resilience,” Bartlett noted that JAPEX 2023 is more than just a trade show,“it is a symbol of our recovery”

“It highlights the unwavering spirit of the Jamaican people, who have stood together and supported one another through thick and thin. It is an opportunity forto showcase our innovation, our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to preserving our natural treasures for generations to come,” Bartlett stated.

The minister further informed that the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has committed to executing a 'Hosted New Buyers Programme'.

“This is an exciting new innovation that will secure participation from several key airlines and wholesale partners and create inbound travel traffic and create partnership opportunities from Eastern Europe, India, Latin America, and the Middle East,” Bartlett said.

JHTA president, Robin Russell, said 236 delegates have registered for JAPEX, as at September 6. They include 102 buyer delegates, two global media companies and 132 supplier delegates.

He also informed that 20 countries to be represented are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, France, India, Italy, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Mexico, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay.

“We will showcase our beautiful island via tours, video presentations, destination updates and, of course, receptions and parties. The JHTA is grateful for the support and cooperation of our main partners, the ministry of tourism and the Jamaica Tourist Board,” Russell said.

Sponsors of JAPEX include Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Jamaica Tours Ltd., Hospiten, Canada Jetlines, Anderson Fabrics, Guardsman Hospitality, Royalton Resorts, Sandals, Digicel Jamaica, DFL Importers and Distributors, Oxford Trading Jamaica Ltd., and MBJ Airports.