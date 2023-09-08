Hillstone Networks Recognized As Ngfw Growth And Innovation Leader In Frost Radartm 2023 Report

The Frost RadarTM 2023 Report, produced by Frost & Sullivan, offers an insightful market analysis that assesses industry players through the lenses of growth strategy, innovation, customer experience, and market share. This report serves as a valuable resource with the objective of aiding businesses in informed decision-making for their next-generation firewalls (NGFW) solution needs.

“We are in great company with our inclusion as a leader in the Frost RadarTM 2023 Report,” states Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.“As the broader technology landscape evolves, so do the challenges in securing our digital infrastructure. Being acknowledged in the NGFW Frost Radar report reaffirms our dedication to engineering advanced solutions. We're proud to stand at the forefront of next-gen firewall development, where our technical prowess intersects with our commitment to fortifying cyber defenses. This recognition only deepens our resolve to push boundaries, innovate relentlessly, and elevate the standards of network security."

According to Frost & Sullivan, the security perimeter concept has completely morphed due to cloud computing, remote work, edge devices, and other digital transformation initiatives. NGFWs today lack the visibility, scalability, and ability to set consistent policies across these new, hybrid work environments. This means that NGFWs are also morphing in their capabilities. Frost states that there is consolidation and expansion into adjacent security solutions that include“software defined-wide area network (SD-WAN), cloud access security broker (CASB), secure web gateway (SWG), zero trust network access (ZTNA), and NGFW into a SASE bundle.”

Hillstone Networks' award-winning NGFW family of products delivers a future-ready security architecture to adapt to infrastructure expansion and drive business growth. It provides the foundation for a zero-trust architecture to support new technologies and defend against advanced cyber-attacks. The Hillstone A-Series and X-Series Next-Generation Firewalls deliver high-performance, high reliability, and scalable network protection for enterprises and Service Providers, with comprehensive and intelligent threat detection and prevention capabilities to protect enterprise digital assets.

The Hillstone NGFW platform is also the foundation for Hillstone SD-WAN and ZTNA solutions, delivering coverage, control, and consolidation.

“With the help of a sophisticated AI engine, Hillstone empowers organizations to analyze and detect encrypted traffic without decryption, improving the overall efficiency and accuracy of threat detection,” states Martin Naydenov, Senior Industry Analyst – Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan.“Hillstone displays a strong vision and expansion strategy, embracing global Mega Trends such as cloud computing. As a result, it continues to release new solutions, such as Cloud Workload Protection, partnering with major cloud providers AWS and Azure to improve security across hybrid IT environments.”

