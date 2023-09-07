Azerbaijan Holds Baku 2023 International Rescue Drills With Ots Member Nations (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The
"Baku 2023" international exercises were held with the
participation of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) and the organizational support of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
On the territory of the Baku International Commercial
Sea Port, located in the village of Alat, Garadagh district of
Baku, with the organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, international exercises "Baku 2023"
were held with the participation of rescue forces and means
belonging to structures responsible for emergency management in the
OTS member countries.
The exercises were observed by the Minister of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kemaladdin
Heydarov, Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Minister
of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Emergency
Situations of Kazakhstan, Major General Syrym Sharipkhanov,
Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, Major General
Abdulla Kuldashev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan
Boobek Azhikeev, Director General Baku International Commercial Sea
Port Taleh Ziyadov, Executive Director of the Association for the
Management of Medical Territorial Units Vugar Gurbanov, as well as
senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry
of Defense, the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic
Facilities, the State Border Service, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
The exercises were conducted in order to coordinate
the joint activities of rescue forces and facilities of the bodies
responsible for emergency management of the Organization of Turkic
States member countries during large-scale emergencies, to
determine their real capabilities, to improve the management
system, and to increase the operational readiness of headquarters
in this regard, including emergency rescue and other urgent work,
organization of interaction, and comprehensive support.
First of all, an inspection of the equipment and
machinery of rescue organizations participating in the exercises
was carried out. Afterwards, a video link was established at the
headquarters of the exercises with the crisis management centers of
the structures responsible for emergency management in the OTS
member countries, and reports were made on the work done. The
practical part of the exercises began next. During the successfully
implemented exercises, the set goals were achieved.
At the end, a parade of the aviation detachment of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations and helicopters of the Republic of
Turkey participating in the exercises, flying over the training
area with the National Flag of Azerbaijan and the Flag of OTS, took
place.
In total, eight helicopters and one amphibious
aircraft, 245 units of special-purpose equipment, six specially
trained dogs, and 1,180 representatives of the relevant structures
of the OTS countries took part in the exercises. The Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the forces of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency
for the Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, the Association for the Management of Medical
Territorial Units, the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways, and the Baku
International Commercial Sea Port took part in the exercises.