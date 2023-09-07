Exploring Mining Podcast - News from Mining Stocks (NYSE: FSM) (TSXV: WGO) (TSXV: MINK) (CSE: QIMC)

Listen to the podcast:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM ) has announced that it successfully completed a processing plant performance test at its Seguela Mine in Cote d'Ivoire in August. During the performance test, the processing plant demonstrated a crushing circuit throughput exceeding 190 tonnes per hour, a milling circuit throughput exceeding 156 dry tonnes per hour, and gold recoveries between 85 to 95 percent. Jorge A. Ganoza, the company's President and CEO, said:

"The completion of the performance test closes the successful construction and commissioning phase of the Seguela Mine. Completing this project on time and on budget during globally challenging times has been a great achievement, and we now look forward to realizing the full value of the project."

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO ) has reported partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property. This includes 3.38 g/t Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 g/t Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 g/t Au over 4.35 m. The company has also reported 1.4 g/t Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from a 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization at the company's Vertigo target.

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK ) has acquired a 100 percent interest in eight mining claims adjacent to the north boundary of the 14 Warren patents, as well as a 0.5 percentsmelter returns royalty (NSR) on the Warren patents from Douglas Lalonde, effective September 6, 2023. Natasha Dixon, the company's President and CEO, said:

"We proposed a mutually beneficial opportunity to the royalty and property vendor for these assets, which we feel will be accretive to all our shareholders, including Mr. Lalonde, over time as we advance the project. Securing the very prospective Warren North claims, which host the strike extension of the C Zone, and the Warren East claims, which host VTEM anomalies, was extremely cost-effective and prudent given the significant Cu Ni mineralization at Warren."

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE:QIMC ) has announced the acquisition of the River Valley Silica Property in the Sudbury mining division, near River Valley, Ontario, Canada. According to the press release, the property spans an area of approximately 47 hectares, and is host to a highly pure quartz vein that is over 300m long and over 40m wide. Raymond Wladichuk, the company's CEO, said:

"We believe that the River Valley Silica Property represents a significant volume of high purity quartz, it is in an excellent jurisdiction, and the geometry of the quartz vein is such that extraction should be relatively simple."

