SecurityHQ Signs Strategic Partnership with Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies

(MENAFN- Security HQ) SecurityHQ, a global leader as a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), are excited to announce its enhanced collaboration with Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, one of most respected corporations in the Gulf region.

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the leading provider of holistic and 360-degree engineering and technology solutions in the building industry across the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies provides superior reliable products and services including Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure. SecurityHQ will now be providing the cybersecurity to Al-Futtaim’s Engineering and Technology customers. SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents, via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response. With the continued growth of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, and the demand of UAE based customers in a variety of sectors, including Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, and Financial Services, it was a natural decision for SecurityHQ to provide their cyber security capabilities and, in doing so, enhance cybersecurity for Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies customers across the UAE.

“SecurityHQ are very excited to be enhancing our partnership with an extremely respected brand like Al-Futtaim Group. We are very well aligned in terms of providing continued excellence. SecurityHQ already have multiple customers in the UAE and expanding our offerings to Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, and enhancing the security of their customers, is a very natural progression for us.”- Aaron Hambleton, Director for Middle East and Africa, SecurityHQ.

Razi Hamada, General Manager of Digital Transformation at Al-Futtaim Technologies, stated, "At Al-Futtaim Technologies, the security of our clients is of the utmost importance. Partnering with forward-thinking companies such as SecurityHQ, renowned for their cybersecurity expertise, enables us to fortify the digital landscapes of our clients. This strengthened partnership with SecurityHQ reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier, dependable cybersecurity solutions that protect our clients and business partners' digital assets and reputation.”

About Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, part of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, offers customers quality holistic engineering and technology solutions focused around their business.

Established over 45 years ago, the Engineering arm operates in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt. The company provides a wide variety of premium products and services to its partners from MEP, Facilities Management, Air Conditioning, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure in the building and construction industry.

In the UAE, the company continues to successfully represent strong international brands for building products including TOTO, Waterwalker, Airedale, KRANTZ and LG. The company is also the sole agent for well-known elevator and escalators brands like Hitachi, and BLT and in the Saudi Arabia and Qatar branches, the company works with trusted brands such as Toshiba.

The Technologies division provides complete business solutions to large, medium, and small customers that include networking solutions, IP telephony, infrastructure, contact center solutions, business applications, ELV systems, professional audio-visual solutions and managed services.

These solutions are further complemented by services that include project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts. Its partners include best-in-class vendors such as Panasonic, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Microsoft Business Solutions amongst others and currently operates in the UAE and has branch offices across Pakistan. For more information visit:

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit:





MENAFN07092023005779012684ID1107026510