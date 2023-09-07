Kuwait Amir Congratulates Brazil On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a congratulatory cable to the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good health and wellbeing, and for Brazil and its people full scale progress and prosperity. (end)
aa
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107025406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.