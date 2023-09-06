Cop28 Champion Attends Africa Climate Week To Promote Nature-Based Solutions

Al Mubarak, who is also the president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), said that Africa's diverse ecosystems are essential to the fight against climate change.“By partnering globally, we can amplify local efforts to protect these vital ecosystems for the benefit of all,” she said.

One of Al Mubarak's key messages at Africa Climate Week is the need to increase support for Nature-Based Solutions (NbS), which are steps like reversing deforestation, restoring ecosystems, and improving farm management. These NbS initiatives not only have the potential to preserve important habitats but also to support livelihoods and increase communities' resilience to climate change impacts.

Al Mubarak is also meeting with business leaders, representatives of financial institutions, local communities, cities and regions to discuss how to attract more finance for nature conservation in Africa. She is also attending the African Climate Summit, which is being held in parallel with Africa Climate Week.

At the Africa Climate Summit, Al Mubarak addressed heads of state at an event on the blue economy, and sustainable economic activities associated with the ocean and seas. She also announced that the Great Blue Wall, an initiative of Western Indian Ocean states, IUCN and other partners, has received USD 100 million in funding in support of its goal to establish a network of marine and coastal protected areas.

Africa Climate Week is one of four regional weeks held to build momentum ahead of COP28 in the in November. The other regional weeks are being held in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe.