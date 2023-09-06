Deputy Speaker Of Shura Council Meets With Member Of Federal Parliament Of Somalia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met Wedesday with HE member of the Federal Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mahmoud Ahmed Aden, who is visiting the country as member of the delegation accompanying HE the Somali Prime Minister.
During the meeting, the existing parliamentary cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them were discussed. (QNA)
