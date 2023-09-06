Krcs, King Salman Center Sign Agreement To Aid Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement to aid Sudan.
According to the agreement, the KRCS will donate USD one million to help people affected by the conflict in Sudan, said the society's Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas in a joint statement to KUNA and Kuwait TV.
The donation will also include medical aid and will be delivered in cooperation with King Salman center, she noted.
The agreement's signing was attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
