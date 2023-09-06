Alaska cat ‘Leo’ reunites with owners month after house collapsed into river

(MENAFN) Two Alaska teachers desired good news following they lost almost all their properties when their home broken down into a river inflated by a glacial-outburst flood and their cat disappeared.



Elizabeth Wilkins was anticipating that if any animal will make it through the house falling into the Mendenhall River on August 5, it would be Leo, the couple's strong, big-eyed, black-and-white cat who has no fear of bears.



"I knew that he's pretty smart, and so I felt pretty confident that he would escape and be OK somewhere," she declared.



That faith came in effect 26 days following the flood when Tonya Mead published a photo of Leo to the Juneau Community Collective Facebook page. Wilkins directly realized that it was Leo, the "COVID kitten" they saved in 2020. She hurried to encounter with Mead.



"I just started walking down the street calling for him, and he just ran out and was like, 'Oh hey, here I am, you know, like, where have you been?' " she stated.

