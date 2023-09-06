Telangana Earmarks 10,000 Acres For Food Processing Units Across State: Agri Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy, Sept 5 (KNN) The Telangana government has earmarked 10,000 acres of land for the establishment of food processing units across the State, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said.

This move is part of the government's strategy to support farmers by creating opportunities for value addition and enhancing agricultural productivity.







Speaking at the inauguration of Sri Sai Rice Industry at Pebberu mandal headquarters on Monday, the minister

reaffirmed the State government's commitment to promoting agro industries, emphasising the vital role they play in ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

Highlighting the State government's support for farmers, the Minister said flagship initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, crop loan waiver, free and uninterrupted power supply, irrigation water, and direct procurement of paddy crop, emerged as a confidence booster among farmers to take up cultivation.

“Telangana is the only State in India that has successfully implemented crop loan waiver scheme twice, providing significant relief to farmers,” he said.

He added that that the Telangana farmers, buoyed by the government's initiatives, are emerging as role models in the agricultural sector, attracting nationwide attention.

(KNN Bureau)