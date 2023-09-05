Dr. Antonio Calcagno Named Fellow Of The Royal Society Of Canada

Dr. Calcagno will receive the recognition on November 16, 2023, at the Royal Society of Canada Celebration of Excellence & Engagement in Waterloo, Ontario.

At King's, Dr. Calcagno specializes in social and political theory as both a researcher and instructor. His work in early phenomenology focuses both on canonical thinkers and on the archival and interpretive recovery of women philosophers who set the foundation for the phenomenological movement. His extensive body of scholarship has brought to the foreground the contributions of figures marginalized by racism, sexism, and prejudice, including Edith Stein and Gerda Walther. As well, Dr. Calcagno has been a key figure in introducing contemporary Italian philosophy to wider audiences. His connections to Italy have benefited King's students. In 2017, he helped to establish an experiential learning program at the Rondine Centre in Italy for King's Social Justice and Peace Studies students as part of their course studies and he has been an instructor for the King's course there.

Being named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada adds to Dr. Calcagno's long list of academic recognitions. Dr. Calcagno is the author of five books, editor of seventeen books and has published over 100 articles. Along with Dr. Silvia Benso, he is also the translator of the forthcoming work of the philosopher Elena Pulcini. The winner of varimajor SSHRC grants, he is the co-founder of the North American Society for Early Phenomenology and the Society for Italian Philosophy. In 2018, he received the King's University College Hugh Mellon Excellence in Research Award, named in honour of the late Dr. Hugh Mellon, an Associate Professor of Political Science at King's University College.

Quotes:

Dr. Antonio Calcagno, Professor of Philosophy, King's University College

This award is meaningful because it helps recognize the importance of a broad, pluralist approach to philosophy. More research work needs to be carried out to expand our understanding of the rich and diverse figures and traditions that constitute human thinking and the life of the mind. My own work in phenomenology, history of philosophy, and social and political thought is very much dedicated to this ideal.

Dr. David Malloy, President, King's University College

This is truly an outstanding achievement for Dr. Calcagno. Recognized globally for years as an important philosopher of social and political philosophy, Antonio is receiving from the Royal Society of Canada well-deserved recognition for his contribution to the academy. We are so very proud to call him our own.

Dr. Robert Ventresca, Vice President and Academic Dean (Interim), King's University College

I can't think of a more worthy choice for this distinguished honour, whom I'm honoured to call a colleague and a friend. Antonio is warmly regarded by peers and students alike for his humane and compassionate approach to teaching and learning, and for his ability to transcend disciplinary boundaries in communicating the deep insights of his work to advance our understanding of, and appreciation for, the human condition.

About Dr. Antonio Calcagno

About King's

King's is a public Catholic University College that provides general and honours degree programs in the liberal arts, social sciences, management, and a master's degree in social work. Institutionally autonomous, King's is academically affiliated with Western University, and King's graduates receive a Western University degree. King's is open to students of all faith backgrounds, with its community entered on the values of social justice, equality and the education of the whole person.

About the Royal Society of Canada (RSS)

The Royal Society of Canada was founded in 1882 and is the senior national body of distinguished Canadian scholars and scientists. Fellows are nominated and selected by their peers for outstanding academic contributions to the humanities, natural and social sciences. King's has one other elected Fellow, Dr. Paul Werstine, Professor of English. King's also has elected members of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, which recognizes emerging academics by the Royal Society of Canada. These include Dr. Robert Ventresca, Dr. Rachel Birnbaum and Dr. Calcagno (2015).