Video: Palestinian Man Breaks Car Window To Rescue Trapped Child

Doha, Qatar: In a couragedisplay of heroism, a Palestinian man rescued a girl whose head was trapped in a car window.

In the viral video, a woman can be seen trying to free the trapped child whose head was stuck on their car window, when a man, identified as Ahmed Walid Khalil Ali, was seen sprinting towards them.

In a swift reaction, Ahmed Ali did not think twice about shattering the car window and ultimately saved the girl from a more seriinjury.

He sustained an injury on the palm of his hand due to the incident which took place in Bethlehem, Palestine.

Yesterday, the Palestinian authorities honoured Ahmed Ali for his heroic act.