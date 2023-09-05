Danube Qatar Celebrates Onam With Employees And Customers

Doha, Qatar: Danube Group has celebrated Onam festival on the office premises amidst much fanfare involving staff of Danube with it's customers.

Onam celebration embraces the vibrant spirit of Onam and isn't just limited to homes and traditional settings. In fact, the workplace can be a wonderful canvas to paint with the colours of this joyfestival.

Imagine office floor adorned with floral rangolis, colleagues coming together to share stories of Onam's cultural significance, and the aroma of authentic Kerala delicacies wafting through the office corridors.

Danube Building Materials Company is one of the leading building materials Company in GCC and it has in stock more than 25,000 products and value added services in-house. Danube Qatar is operates from its head offices in Industrial Area with a total area of 400,000 sq ft.

CEO of Al Naema Holding and DyaGroup Ullathil Achu addressed the gathering and conveyed greetings and wishes of the festival. He lauded the commendable performances especially who took initiative for organizing the event and thanked everyone for making the programme a memorable one.

Onam is celebrated in memory of King Mahabali, who once ruled the state and in whose regime, it is said, Kerala witnessed its best time .The celebrations started with setting up of an attractive floral decoration (pookalam) that was reminiscent of the agrarian past of Kerala, a South Indian state.

Impressive designs and artistic creativity were the hallmarks of the Pookalam, which turned out to be attractive and mesmerizing and took everyone into a world of festivity and fun.

The main attractions of the programme were onappattu, speech and songs by the staff and staff's kids. The arrival of Mahabali amid the beats of panchavadyam was well-received by the audience.

Another attraction of the day was the traditional 'onasadya' that served on banana leaves and included varieties of vegetables, rice, banana and payasam. Onam is celebrated each year in the month of August-September, which, according to the Malayalam calendar is the first month of the year called Chingam.