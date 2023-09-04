Italy, Un Women Join Forces To Advance Women's Political Engagement In Jordan

The move is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and enhancing women's participation in shaping the future of Jordan's political landscape, according to a UN Women statement.

Funded through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the overall goal of the project is to support Jordan's efforts in creating an enabling environment for women's effective political, economic and social engagement through a legislative system, policies, practices and perceptions that entrench social justice and provide equal opportunities for women.

To reach these objectives, the fowill be on strengthening both institutional and political actors. The project aims to involve a diverse set of stakeholders and social groups to advocate for political and legal reforms, gender equality and women's empowerment.



Political parties and actors will be accompanied in the application of gender mainstreaming policy.



In addition, crucial attention will be given to social norms and how the role of media improves the perception of women's role in Jordanian political life.



Finally, gender equality and women's empowerment will be advocated for through awareness campaigns aimed at strengthening evidence on women's political participation and leadership.

Nicolas Burniat, UN Women Jordan Country Representative, said:“We believe that when women are empowered and actively engaged in political processes, societies thrive. This partnership with Italy marks a crucial milestone in our collective journey towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment in Jordan. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are confident that we can drive meaningful change and create an environment where women's voices are not only heard but also influence the future of the nation.”

Italy's Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pezzotti said:“The Italian government is committed to supporting the empowerment of women and girls around the world. We believe that women and girls are essential to building a more just and inclusive society. This initiative, which is funded by the Italian government, will help promote the participation of women in political life in Jordan. By providing training and support to women candidates and political leaders, we can help create a more level playing field and ensure that women have a voice in the decision-making process.”

The signing of the agreement reflects the commitment of both UN Women Jordan and Italy to create lasting impact by breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for women to participate effectively in Jordan's political life, read the statement.



