In a significant stride towards enhancing its technological infrastructure and fostering local entrepreneurship, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) has partnered with Onsor Technologies, a leading Omani tech company.

Under this partnership, Onsor Technologies will assume a pivotal role in supplying NBO's technological needs such as of laptops, desktops and other gadgets, ensuring the bank remains at the forefront of cutting-edge innovations and offers unparalleled services to its customers. The collaboration is aligned with NBO's efforts toward optimising the efficiency of its operations by utilising the latest state-of-the-art digital solutions.

Furthermore, In-Country Value (ICV) takes center stage in this partnership, showcasing the bank's resolute dedication to not only technological advancement but also to the development of the local economy and the empowerment of Omani businesses. This deal underscores NBO's proactive approach in aligning its operational needs with the national vision, tactively contributing to Oman's economic diversification.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulkarim Al Hinai, Deputy General Manager and Chief Information Officer of NBO, expressed his delight for the partnership, stating,“We're pleased to join hands with Onsor Technologies, the first Omani brand specialised in gadgets. This alliance enables NBO to leverage the company's renowned expertise to cater to its technological requirements. Moreover, it reflects our motivation to supporting local businesses and investing in the skills and capabilities of the Omani workforce. At NBO, we recognise the importance of ICV and its role in contributing to Oman's economic development, as well as achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by enriching local supply chains, upskilling employees and fostering sustainable growth for the nation and its people.”

Regarded as a digitally-driven bank in Oman, NBO constantly strives to build connections with varientities to unlocking promising opportunities for its customers and communities. By investing in local SMEs, NBO sets an example for other institutions to follow, reinforcing the importance of supporting homegrown businesses and contributing to Oman's overall growth.