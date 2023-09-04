Folk Pop Artist Eli Lev To Release Highly Anticipated Single 'That Universal Song' On September 13Th, 2023

Boonsboro, Maryland Sep 4, 2023 (Issuewire)

Indie Folk Artist Eli Lev to Release Highly Anticipated Single 'That Universal Song' on September 13th, 2023

Listen here: Lev, a rising indie folk artist known for his unique sonic landscape and captivating storytelling, has announced the release of his upcoming single 'That Universal Song' on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023. The song will be the first track of his highly anticipated EP titled 'Present Journey', which is part of his ambitimusic project 'Three Worlds'.

Recorded over a two-year span in Manassas, Virginia with acclaimed producer Austin Bello, 'That Universal Song' signifies a shift in Eli Lev's artistic journey. Combining modern production techniques with folk instrumentation, such as mandolin, acoustic guitar, fiddle, and banjo, the song offers a fresh and contemporary take on traditional folk music.

As an artist deeply connected to his work, Eli Lev describes 'That Universal Song' as a reflection of his present moment as a musician. Feeling a profound sense of unity and purpose, he aims to capture the universal desires of humanity - safety, respect for values, and a brighter future for generations to come.

Eli Lev has been astounded by the power of this song to connect with diverse audiences across the country. Whether performing in big cities or small-town markets, he has witnessed people resonating with the infecti'Na Na Na Na Na Na' refrain, eagerly joining in the chorus. 'That Universal Song' signifies a culmination of Eli Lev's musical journey as it perfectly embodies his vision of bringing people together and dismantling the barriers that divide us.

To celebrate the release of 'That Universal Song', Eli Lev has planned a special live show performance at New Deal Cafe in Greenbelt, Maryland on September 13th. This performance promises to be a joycelebration with his hometown crowd.

Eli Lev is launching an interactive social media campaign in which his fans are encouraged to hum along to the main melody of 'That Universal Song' and share their enthusiasm for the upcoming release with their followers. By actively engaging his audience, Eli Lev hopes to create a sense of anticipation and generate widespread excitement for the song and his forthcoming EP.

'That Universal Song' will be available on all major music streaming platforms on September 13th, 2023.

