Swiss Federal Railways Is Profitable Again

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the first six months of the year, the Swiss Federal Railways made aprofit of CHF99 million ($112 million), compared with aloss of CHF142.3 million in the first half of 2022, it reported on Monday.
In March, passenger numbers exceeded pre-Covid 19 levels for the first time. Over the whole period under review, it jumped by 21.4% year-on-year and 3.04% relative to 2019, reaching a level never before recorded.
+ Are Swiss trains becoming less punctual, pricier and more dangerous? The company also notes the positive trend in international passenger traffic, with 5.7 million people carried in the first half, 20% more than the previrecord for 2019.
