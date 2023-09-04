6Th Showcase Malaysia 2023 To Be Held On September 5-6

A press briefing to announce the event was held at the hotel on September 3 where Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim was present as the Guest of Honour.

BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir delivered the welcome address and Showcase Organising Committee's Chairman Syed A Habib briefed the media representatives about the entire programme.

Organised by BMCCI, the showcase is supported by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM), Malaysia South-South Association (MASSA), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia, and High Commission of Malaysia in Bangladesh.

The 6th Showcase Malaysia will feature a series of seminars on varicontemporary topics such as trade and business opportunities, healthcare, halal food, knowledge, skill and technology exchange. These seminars will shed light on current issues and opportunities for collaboration between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The BMCCI Business Excellence Awards will also be held during the showcase.

The event will also feature a modest fashion show and a Grand Gala Night to showcase Malaysian products and services.

The Chief Guest of the event will be Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Minister of Industries while Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Mahbubul Alam, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will attend as Special Guests.

Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh will attend the event as the Guest of Honour.

The main objective of this showcase is to enhance Malaysia's image as a reliable business hub in Asia and to connect with the Bangladeshi business community through BMCCI.

BMCCI believes that this showcase will work as a great avenue to attract a large number of businessmen, professionals and visitors to Malaysia, and is expected to achieve its purpose of projecting Malaysia as the preferred destination for higher education, healthcare, ICT, tourism, automobiles, construction, building materials, banking and financial services, among others.

To mark the occasion, a special issue of quarterly BMCCI Journal will be launched featuring articles on different issues related to trade and industry. The Journal will not only be distributed among the participants but also among variorganisations both in Bangladesh and Malaysia.

T