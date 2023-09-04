Overnight, Ukrainian Air Defense Shoots Down 23 Kamikaze Drones In Southern, Eastern Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



At night on September 4, the enemy attacked with UAVs Shahed-136/131 from the southern and southeastern direction (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

A total of 32 drones were launched, attacking the Odand Dnipro regions.

The Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 23 enemy attack UAVs.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops and units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were used.

As reported, at night over the Odregion, air defense systems shot down 17 Russian drones, causing a hit.

Six enemy kamikaze drones were shot down over the Dnipro region, and an infrastructure facility was hit.