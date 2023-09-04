Okx Türkiye Announced The 9 Winners Of The Trader Championship.

TURKEY - Lead Traders participating in the OKX Turkey Trader Championship, which started on July 17, took on a series of challenges, such as having the highest growth, PnL% growth and win rate.

The winners are as follows:

@Bay Kripto

@chansniper

@Lord of Crypto

@4lostfires

@CryptoKaplan

@****138

@Sokrates

@BUGATTI/BUSINESS

@Basilica

As a reward, the champions will be featured on OKX's social media and promoted across all channels, increasing their chances of being selected as Lead Investor in OKX Copy Trading.

With OKX Copy Trading, users can follow high-performing leading traders, get real-time updates on their latest moves, and replicate their trading strategies on over 100 trading pairs. OKX Copy Trading has allowed users to view portfolio breakdowns, trading histories, PnL and risk levels of high-performing traders since January 2023.

OKX Copy Trading also offers experienced and professional traders a convenient way to monetize their trading strategies. When they become a Lead Investor on OKX, high-performing traders receive a daily profit-sharing ratio of up to 13% of the profits their followers help realize.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022