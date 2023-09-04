Huawei, Cra Open First Phase Of 'Seeds For The Future'

Doha, Qatar: Huawei and the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), marked the commencement of the 2023 Seeds for the Future programme with an opening ceremony held at the Qatar National Convention Centre yesterday.

The event, brought together 175 students from prestigiuniversities across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA), including 16 students from Qatar University, Hamad bin Khalifa University, Community College of Qatar, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

The primary objective of this regional gathering is to cultivate local talent, disseminate knowledge, bolster awareness in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, and create a vibrant digital community for young ICT enthusiasts.

CRA Public Relations and Communication Unit Manager, Engr. Hussain Salatt extended gratitude to Huawei for embracing this initiative, he also emphasised CRA's dedication to skill development and innovation in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030,“one of which is to create a balance between an oil-based and a knowledge-based economy.” CRA has patronaged the programme for the fourth consecutive year.

Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Vice President, Shunli Wang, underscored the critical importance of skilled talent in the digital era.“In the digital era, skilled talent is pivotal to maintaining rapid development, seizing opportunities, and economic progress.”



Qatar Airways continues to redefine customer experience

Call for more community engagement to educate people on road radars Qatar continues to welcome the world; records over 2.56 million visitors in eight months

Moreover, he also mentioned that Huawei is proud to be at the forefront of global tech companies bridging the talent gap through programmes like Seeds for the Future. Hosting the programme's inaugural phase in Doha, Huawei eagerly anticipates witnessing the region's finest ICT talents in action, Wang explained.

Ministry of Education and Higher Education Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama, highlighted the crucial role of ICT education in realising Qatar's vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy. He stressed the significance of partnerships with global industry leaders such as Huawei to equip youth with the skills needed to support Qatar's ambitiVision 2030 and ICT strategy.

Al Naama stressed that the involvement of students from Qatar in the programme's training sessions and workshops, focusing on cloud computing, 5th generation technology, artificial intelligence, and digital energy, along with guided visits to tourism and educational facilities managed by variQatari ministries and governmental bodies,“is no doubt a quantum leap in the process of fruitful and cooperation between us. We hope that this cooperation will develop and grow more for more progress in these areas which constitute a fundamental pillar for the future industry.”

The opening ceremony featured keynote speeches by high-level officials and industry leaders including Technical and Vocational Training Corporation in KSA, Acting Vice Governor of Planning & Business Development, Reem Abdulaziz Al Mugbel; GSMA MENA Head, Jawad Abbassi; International Group of Artificial Intelligence President, and Dr. Jassim Haji; Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies, Karimjonov Rustam; and Kazakhstan Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education, Kamil Akatov.

From September 2 to 9, students hailing from 15 countries across the ME & CA region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan, will participate in the first phase of the Seeds for the Future programme in Qatar.



Guatemala's electoral authority blocks the suspension of President-elect Arévalo's political party

France's Macron says schools will be 'intractable' in enforcing abaya ban Italy Finance Minister defends new bank tax, confirms 1% growth

Huawei's Seeds for the Future programme serves as the company's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aims at nurturing ICT talents worldwide.

This competition offers a unique platform for young minds to exchange ideas, network with international peers, and gain invaluable insights into the ICT sector's future, fostering their engagement in the digital community.

Since its inception in 2008, over 15,000 students from 139 countries have participated, with endorsements from more than 450 senior officials and heads of states.

Additionally, the Tech4Good regional competition, now in its third year, will be held during the Seeds for the Future programme, empowering youth to drive positive change within their communities.

Following the Tech4Good projects' presentations, eight outstanding teams comprising 40 students will progress to the second phase of the Tech4Good program in Dubai, UAE, from September 10 to 16. The winners will then qualify for the final global competition in China, where they will explore ICT's potential to drive sustainable development and compete for a startup support fund of $100,000.