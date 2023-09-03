Jaf Takes Part In 'Bright Start 2023' Drill In Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) is participating in the multinational "Bright Start 2023" drill that kicked off in Egypt on Sunday. The 14-day exercise, which features the participation of 34 countries, aims to enhance cooperation and coordination, exchange military training expertise and bolster security efforts and partnerships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The exercise involves counter-terrorism methods, disarming explosive devices, air and sea landings, offensive diving and training on raiding terrorist sites.
