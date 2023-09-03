Minister Reznikov: Ukraine May See F-16 Jets In Action Next Spring

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine may start using the F-16 fighter aircraft in spring 2024.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform.
Reznikov expressed confidence that Ukraine would receive the F-16 fighter jets and see them in action as soon as next spring.
“Today we have a permit for training, we have countries that agreed to provide training, and even those that agreed to sendthe F-16s upon the completion of training and infrastructure preparations,” Reznikov explained.
A reminder that Ukraine's 'fighter jet coalition' consists of 14 countries. In August 2023, Ukrainian pilots began training on the F-16 fighter aircraft.
