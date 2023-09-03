Zelensky To Initiate Defense Minister's Replacement

Zelensky stated this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"This week, the parliament will be asked to pass a personnel decision. I'd like to outline it now. I have decided to replace the defense minister," Zelensky said.

He noted that Reznikov was Minister of Defense for 550 days of full-scale war, but the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society.

"Now the Ministry should be headed by Rustem Umyerov. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine knows this person well, and Mr. Umerov does not need additional introduction. I expect that the parliament will support this nominee," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, in January 2023, a procurement corruption scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense. Then, for the first time, reports emerged of the possible dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. However, this did not happen. In August, some media outlets again reported the potential sacking of the current Minister of Defense and his possible appointment as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom. People's Deputy from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, also shared similar suggestions.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to questions about Reznikov's possible resignation from the position of Minister of Defense and his potential appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, said he would comment on any personnel decisions after the relevant decrees were signed.