Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Key Road, Authorities Warn Motorists

Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate on Sunday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority informed residents of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

The accident has taken place towards Jebel Ali.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.

ALSO READ:

Dh1,000 fine in UAE: From drivers to students; rules, violations to keep in mind as school buses hit the road

Dubai: 2 killed, 73 injured in accidents caused by jumping the red light this year

Dh50,000 fine: Dubai Police release video of drivers jumping red light, issue warning about stiff penalties