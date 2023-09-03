Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Key Road, Authorities Warn Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 1:44 PM
Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate on Sunday.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority informed residents of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
The accident has taken place towards Jebel Ali.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.
ALSO READ:
Dh1,000 fine in UAE: From drivers to students; rules, violations to keep in mind as school buses hit the road
Dubai: 2 killed, 73 injured in accidents caused by jumping the red light this year
Dh50,000 fine: Dubai Police release video of drivers jumping red light, issue warning about stiff penalties
MENAFN03092023000049011007ID1107001280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.