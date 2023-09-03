Stange Law Establishes New Divorce & Family Law Offices In Chicago, Indianapolis

Stange Law Firm, a trusted leader in family law and divorce legal services, announces the opening of its newest offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The expansion into these strategic locations signifies Stange Law's ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled legal support in divorce and family law matters across the United States.

More information about Stange Law can be found by visiting or by calling 855-805-0595

Founded in 2007 by Kirk Stange, the firm has rapidly gained prominence as one of the largest family law firms in the country, now spanning six states. The new locations in Chicago and Indianapolis aim to fulfill the growing demand for specialized and empathetic legal services in divorce and related family law issues.

In the ever-changing landscape of family law, where circumstances are often emotionally charged and financially complex, Stange Law brings a balance of compassion and professional acumen to the table. "With the family unit undergoing significant transformations, the need for skilled and caring legal practitioners has never been greater," said Kirk Stange, Founder of Stange Law Firm.

The firm has carved a unique niche for itself by offering an extensive range of services, including divorce, child custody, spousal support, and asset division. They also provide alternative dispute resolution methods like mediation for clients who seek an amicable resolution. With seasoned attorneys experienced in navigating the intricacies of local, state, and federal laws, clients can expect nothing short of excellence.

Stange Law's mooperandi is rooted in a client-centric approach, reinforced by their utilization of cutting-edge technology to streamline legal processes. From initial consultations to secure digital communication platforms for clients, Stange Law employs innovation to make legal proceedings as smooth as possible. Kirk mentioned this on his recent appearance on The Attorney Post Podcast: The firm not only serves as a beacon for clients but also for talented legal professionals seeking meaningful careers. Stange Law offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for growth, making it an employer of choice in the legal community.

In addition to its core legal services, Stange Law is deeply committed to community involvement. The firm supports varicharitable organizations and initiatives, reinforcing its ethical responsibility toward bettering society at large.

The opening of the new offices in Chicago and Indianapolis marks another milestone in Stange Law's illustrijourney. "This expansion reflects our sustained growth strategy and our intent to make specialized family law services accessible to a wider audience," commented Kirk Stange.

In sync with their ambitiexpansion in Chicago and Indianapolis, Stange Law Firm is keenly scouting for accomplished high asset divorce and family law attorneys to fortify their formidable team. The firm emphasizes the intricate complexities of cases involving domestic violence, intricate divorce proceedings, and meticuldissolution of marriage processes. Prospective family lawyers and family law attorneys joining the Stange roster will play a pivotal role in guiding clients through the multifaceted layers of the divorce process, from handling delicate uncontested divorce scenarios to the robust division of marital property. By bolstering their team, Stange Law aims to continue its legacy of excellence, ensuring that every client receives impeccable representation during their pivotal moments of legal need.

The Complex Landscape of Divorce and Family Law in Illinois and Indiana

The practice of divorce and family law has always been a complex legal landscape, rife with emotional nuances, financial intricacies, and intricate statutes. However, understanding the jurisdiction-specific details becomes crucial when we talk about states like Illinois and Indiana, each possessing its unique set of rules and regulations. With Stange Law's new office openings in Chicago, IL, and Indianapolis, IN, a foon the specifics of family law in these states becomes all the more relevant.

Illinois: A Legal Overview

In Illinois, the term "divorce" is legally referred to as "dissolution of marriage." Unlike some states that offer both "fault" and "no-fault" divorce, Illinois is strictly a "no-fault" divorce state as of 2016. This means the spouse filing for divorce need not prove any wrongdoing like adultery, abuse, or abandonment; they need only to cite "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.

Child Custody and Support

Illinois employs the "best interests of the child" standard in child custody cases. The court considers a myriad of factors such as the parents' wishes, the child's wishes, the child's relationship with both parents, siblings, and anyone else who may significantly affect the child's best interest.

Property Division

Illinois is an "equitable distribution" state, meaning that marital property is not necessarily divided 50/50 but in a manner that is fair and equitable. Factors like each spouse's contribution to the marital property, the duration of the marriage, and the economic circumstances of each spouse are considered.

Indiana: A Legal Overview

Similar to Illinois, Indiana also employs a "no-fault" divorce system. Here, a spouse needs to cite an "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage" as the ground for divorce.

Child Custody and Support

Indiana law also adheres to the "best interests of the child" standard, but with a preference for joint custody arrangements whenever possible. The court also may consider additional factors like child care and travel arrangements.

Property Division

Indiana is also an "equitable distribution" state but leans more towards an equal division of assets, unless there are compelling reasons not to.

Role of High Asset Divorce and Family Attorneys

Divorce cases involving highworth individuals usually possess an extra layer of complexity. High asset divorce attorneys specialize in navigating intricate financial landscapes, including business valuations, offshore accounts, stock portfolios, and real estate. With Stange Law actively recruiting high asset divorce and family law attorneys in Chicago and Indianapolis, the firm aims to offer unparalleled legal service to highworth individuals in these regions.

The Importance of Local Expertise

Local expertise is invaluable when it comes to divorce and family law. Attorneys well-versed in the specific statutes and court processes of Illinois and Indiana can offer crucial advantages in any family law matter. From uncontested divorce to more complex cases involving domestic violence or disputes over marital property, knowledgeable local attorneys can offer targeted legal advice and strategies.

The Emotional Factor

Divorce and family law matters are often deeply emotional. A skilled attorney does more than handle the legalities; they guide clients through an emotionally taxing period. They provide much-needed emotional support, while also steering the case through the intricate legal framework.

Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR)

In both Illinois and Indiana, ADR methods like mediation are encouraged for resolving family law disputes. Mediation can provide a less adversarial and often less expensive way to resolve issues surrounding child custody, support, and property division.

Future of Divorce and Family Law in Illinois and Indiana

With evolving societal norms and changing laws, the future of divorce and family law in these states is in a constant state of flux. Legal firms like Stange Law, with their comprehensive suite of services, are well-equipped to navigate this ever-changing landscape. From conventional courtroom battles to alternative dispute resolution methods, the aim is to meet the client's needs most effectively and empathetically.

Stange Law's expansion into these key areas signifies not just growth for the firm but also enhanced legal support for the residents of Illinois and Indiana. As divorce and family law issues continue to be complex and emotionally charged, having expert legal representation becomes not just a preference but a necessity.

For more information about the new office locations or to schedule a consultation, call 855-805-0595 (Toll Free) or visit About Stange Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Kirk Stange, Stange Law Firm has evolved into one of the country's most prominent family law firms. With offices spanning six states, including Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and now, Illinois and Indiana, the firm aims to offer empathetic and expert legal services to clients navigating the complexities of divorce and family law issues.