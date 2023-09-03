Sachi Naturocare & Anssi Wellness Launched Their First Centre In Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

Sachi Naturocare, in partnership with ANSSI Wellness (Asia's leading Non-surgical Spine care center), introduced a new initiative in Bengaluru, presenting a range of innovative naturopathy services aimed at fostering holistic well-being. It is ANSSI's first center in Bengaluru as well as Karnataka. Their fois on treating spine, back, neck, and lifestyle ailments without surgical procedures, medications, or injections.

Naturopathy takes the spotlight in this significant announcement. The dedicated team at Sachi Naturocare is committed to transforming wellness through holistic, drug-free methods that tap into the body's inherent healing abilities. Their comprehensive services encompass natural healing techniques for spine, back, and neck concerns, as well as tailored treatments for diverse lifestyle disorders and ailments.

"At Sachi Naturocare, we firmly believe in naturopathy's incredible self-healing potential," said Sachi Tandon, Founder of Sachi Naturocare. "Our mission is to redefine wellness by providing unparalleled naturopathic treatments that empower individuals to regain control of their health."

Located in the heart of Bengaluru, Sachi Naturocare's state-of-the-art facility provides a serene haven conducive to healing. By avoiding medications, injections, and invasive procedures, Sachi Naturocare emphasizes the significance of utilizing nature's resources to restore balance and vitality.

Sachi Naturocare invites you to embark on a journey towards holistic well-being and experience the unmatched benefits of naturopathy.