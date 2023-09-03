India Permits Rice Export To Singapore

New Delhi, Aug 30 (KNN) The central government has decided to allow export of rice to Singapore to meet the food security requirements of the South East Asian nation.



“India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect", external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on export of rice to Singapore.



The MEA spokesperson said formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

On Sunday, the Centre had temporarily stopped the export of any basmati rice consignment that was being sold overseas for less than USD 1,200 a tonne.



On the other hand, shipment contracted above that price threshold will continue to be allowed.

On July 20, the government had banned the exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices during check. Non-basmati white rice comprises 25% of total rice exported from India.

(KNN Bureau)