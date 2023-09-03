Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of Malta, Netherlands Ambassadors

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Malta HE Simon Polichino and Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar HE Ferdinand Lahnstein.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the two ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to promote bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in a variety of fields.