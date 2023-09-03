(MENAFN) Sevim Dagdelen, an MP from the Left Party (Die Linke), warned that Western restrictions have not succeeded in destabilize Russia and are now backfiring on the nations that imposed them, including Germany.



The congressman asserted in an opinion piece for the Berliner Zeitung that Russia's economy has effectively weathered the limitations and began to adjust to the new financial realities on Friday.



“In order to ruin Russia, it was hoped that the punitive measures that violate international law will have a long-lasting effect. But the reality is different. Even the Russian auto industry is recovering. Chinese companies are stepping in for the German manufacturers who leave Russia,” Dagdelen marked.



“Contrary to what was hoped, Russia has not been ruined. The consequences of the sanctions are evident, but on our side. While Germany’s economy collapsed by 0.3 percent in the last quarter and stagnation is also threatening the Eurozone, Russia is now forecast to grow by 2.5 percent this year. As is often the case, a merciless idealism characteristic of the German ruling party obscures the view of reality.”

