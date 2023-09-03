Destroying Russia's Defense Industry Among Keys To Ending War - Zelensky's Office Chief

The Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terrorists continue to attack port infrastructure in the hope they will be able to provoke a food crisis and hunger around the world. The main task forand our partners today is to eliminate the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex to produce weapons for further attacks on Ukraine. Also, (we need - ed.) tougher accountability for those helping the enemy circumvent sanctions," Yermak wrote.

He emphasized that one of the keys to ending the war and preserving the world order is the destruction of the Russian military-industrial complex. According to Yermak, it is unable to function without foreign components for weapons, and after the destruction of the Russian defense industry, the defeat of the Russian troops will be completed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, September 3, Russian drones attacked Odregion in three waves from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

Twenty-five Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs were launched at Odregion, of which 22 were intercepted.