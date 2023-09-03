Germany increases imports of nitrogen fertilizers from Russia

(MENAFN) According to calculations made using information from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), Germany increased its imports of nitrogen fertilizers from Russia throughout the most recent agricultural year despite Berlin's repeatedly stated intentions to cut ties with the restricted nation.



The study claims that German farmers have increased their imports of Russian fertilizers by about 334 percent, from 38.5 thousand tons in July of 2022 to 167 thousand tons as of June of this year. In the first 6 months of 2023, urea imports alone climbed by 304% over the same time in 2012. As a consequence, Russia's percentage of the nation's overall volume of fertilizer imports increased from 5.6 percent to about 18 percent.



Germany's domestic fertilizer production has decreased as a result of higher gas prices that have increased the cost of production. German businesses generated 37 percent of the nation's total fertilizer use in the crop year 2021–2022, but just 5 percent of it the previous year.



Germany, which relies heavily on energy imports from Russia, was one of the countries that was most negatively impacted by the decline in Russian gas shipments in2022 following the EU slapped restrictions on Moscow in reaction to the war in Ukraine. Germany was able to reduce energy costs somewhat by importing from alternative sources, but prices are still expected to stay high until at least 2027.

