Egypt's Antiquities Minister Launches Second Phase Of Monasteries Of Naqada Restoration

The opening ceremony was attended by Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Anba Biemen, Bishop of Nekada and Qus, and several officials from the Ministry, the Governorate, and the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The restoration project for the two monasteries was carried out by the Supreme Council of Antiquities in cooperation with the Qena Governorate and the Coptic Church. The project included the restoration of the main churches in the monasteries, as well as the monks' quarters and other buildings.

Minister Isaid the restoration of the monasteries is part of the Ministry's commitment to preserving Egypt's archaeological and cultural heritage. He also noted that the opening of the monasteries will contribute to enhancing Qena Governorate's position on Egypt's tourist map.

The Monastery of Saint George dates back to the 5th or 6th century AD. The monastery's main church is dedicated to Saint George, a Christian martyr who is venerated by both Christians and Muslims.

The Monastery of Anba Basantadates back to the 6th century AD. The monastery's main church is dedicated to Anba Basantaous, a Coptic monk who is considered a saint by the Coptic Church.

The Governor of Qena confirmed that the opening of the restoration works for the monasteries of Anba Basantaand Saint George is a great addition to the group of archaeological sites that Qena Governorate is characterized by, which contributes to enhancing its position on Egypt's tourist map and attracting more Egyptian and foreign visitors, especially those interested in religitourism. He explained that the restoration of the monasteries would preserve their continuity to remain witnesses to that era of Egypt's great history.

Meanwhile, Anba Biemen called for putting both monasteries on the tourist map, especially as their location is between the Dendera Temple in Qena and the archaeological temples in Luxor. He also pointed out that both monasteries date back to the 5th or 6th century AD, and more excavation works are needed to discover the secrets of this great archaeological site.

The Monastery of Saint George restoration project included the restoration and maintenance of the main St. George Church and the reinforcement of its foundations. Several Corinthian column bases and a limestone slab with Coptic inscriptions representing a 14th-century grave were discovered inside the historic church's altar, and the columns and contracts were restored and reinforced with the same building material. The Church of St. Mariohanna walls were restored, and the efficiency of the electrical network was enhanced, with drainage pipes installed to drain rainwater. The restoration team successfully restored the Church of the Virgin Mary, one of the churches in the Monastery, where works were carried out to eliminate the danger of its walls and cover it with a glass dome supported by wooden pillars on the edges of the church, 2 meters above ground level. The restoration works also included the renovation of the monks' quarters.

The Monastery of Anba Basantaous's restoration and maintenance project included the reinforcement and restoration of the church's foundations, walls, columns, and arches, the sealing of cracks in the walls and domes, the removal of the old mortar layer, and its restoration to match the archaeological character. The restoration works also included the restoration and maintenance of wooden screens and the replacement and renewal of the electricity network to enhance the general site efficiency.

The Monastery of Anba Basantadates back to the sixth century AD, and the existing church was built at the beginning of the eighteenth century AD by Father Hermila.