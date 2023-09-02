Azerbaijan, China Talk Prospects For Co-Op In Energy Field (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan and
China have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of
energy, Trend reports.
"During a meeting with the Chairman of China Energy
International Group Co., Ltd. With Liu Zexiang, we discussed
projects implemented in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, prospects
for cooperation with the company, as well as the potential of our
country's "green" energy and projects implemented in the liberated
territories," Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote
on his page on X (Twitter).
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official
visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of
the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is
scheduled.
In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within
the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising
infrastructure development projects.
On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment
cooperation with China.
