Qatar Attends Meeting Of Gcc Customs Union Authority


Qatar participated in the fifth meeting of the Board of Directors of the GCC Customs Union Authority, which was held on Thursday in Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman. Qatar was represented in the meeting by Chairman of the General Authority of Customs H E Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal and a number of directors of departments in the Authority.

