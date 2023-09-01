Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:05 GMT

World Summer Universiade And European Olympic Festival: Azerbaijani Bests Awarded


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has been allocated 291,200 manat ($171,294) from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget for 2023 to award the athletes of the Republic of Azerbaijan who showed the highest results at the XXXI World Summer Universiade in Chengdu (China) and the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor (Slovenia), their coaches and other specialists involved in the process of preparation for the competitions, Trend reports.

The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

