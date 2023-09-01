World Summer Universiade And European Olympic Festival: Azerbaijani Bests Awarded

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Ministry of
Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has been allocated 291,200 manat
($171,294) from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget for 2023 to award the
athletes of the Republic of Azerbaijan who showed the highest
results at the XXXI World Summer Universiade in Chengdu (China) and
the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor (Slovenia), their
coaches and other specialists involved in the process of
preparation for the competitions, Trend reports.
The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev.
Will be updated
