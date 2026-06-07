Israel Forces Self-Demolition Of Jerusalem Building Settler Attacks Intensify Across West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, June 7 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday forced two brothers to demolish their own two-apartment residential building in the town of Al-Tur in occupied Jerusalem, under the threat of heavy financial penalties and being charged for the demolition costs if carried out by municipality crews.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that the building was constructed in 2000. Over the past several years, the owners faced a series of fines and violations, while Israeli authorities repeatedly postponed the demolition order before issuing a final deadline for self-demolition.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers intensified attacks against Palestinians in several areas of the West Bank. Settlers targeted Palestinian vehicles south of Bethlehem and assaulted construction workers in the village of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah, amid ongoing violations across the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Authority's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement that a group of settlers gathered after midnight at the intersection leading to the Efrat settlement, built on private Palestinian land south of Bethlehem. The settlers blocked the main road and hurled stones at passing vehicles.

In Ramallah, the commission reported that armed settlers attacked construction workers on Sunday in Jiljilya, beating them and forcing them to leave their workplace under threat.

Across various parts of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces launched a wave of dawn raids, arrests, and field interrogations targeting dozens of Palestinians. The incursions triggered confrontations in several areas as forces searched civilian homes.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement that Israeli forces detained 25 Palestinians during the raids, alleging they were wanted individuals.

//Petra// AF