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Israel Reports Second Salvo Of Iranian Missiles

Israel Reports Second Salvo Of Iranian Missiles


2026-06-07 03:38:04
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Occupied Jerusalem - The Israeli military warned on Sunday of a second barrage of missiles fired from Iran, shortly after it reported the first such salvo since a fragile truce went into effect in April.

"An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward the State of Israel," it said. "The aerial defence array is currently identifying and intercepting threats."

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Jordan Times

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