Jordan Medical Association Approves Comprehensive Digital Transformation Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Council of the Jordan Medical Association has approved a comprehensive digital transformation project aimed at modernizing union operations and upgrading the quality of services provided to physicians.

The strategic project seeks to turn the association into a digital institution utilizing automation across its operational and administrative frameworks. The initiative will allow doctors to securely complete all union-related transactions and procedures online, saving time and improving service accessibility regardless of their location.

To oversee the implementation of the initiative, the council formed a specialized project committee chaired by the President of the Jordan Medical Association, Issa Al-Khashashneh. The committee also includes Secretary-General Mudhaffar Al-Jalamdeh and Treasurer Tariq Al-Khatib. The council designated Al-Khashashneh as the primary reference point to direct and coordinate the rollout with relevant stakeholders.

The project is structured into three consecutive, independent phases to ensure operational sustainability, with each stage requiring full completion before transitioning to the next.

The first phase involves creating a secure digital professional identity for Jordanian physicians, which will serve as a modern reference to instantly verify membership, specialization, and medical licensing. The second phase covers the complete electronic transition of all association services and transactions. The final phase centers on automating the internal administrative, financial, and regulatory operations of the union to boost transparency, institutional efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

Additionally, the project features the launch of a digital platform dedicated to Jordanian doctors working abroad, linking them to the association via verified professional profiles. The platform aims to build a global Jordanian medical network, leveraging international expertise for local training, education, and scientific collaboration.

The digital transformation initiative ultimately intends to establish a unified digital reference for Jordanian doctors, secure smart union services, lower paperwork and operational costs, and protect the medical profession from impersonation.

//Petra// AF