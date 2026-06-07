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UN Security Council To Hold High-Level Debate On Middle East Political Solutions

UN Security Council To Hold High-Level Debate On Middle East Political Solutions


2026-06-07 03:38:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 7 (Petra) -- The United Nations Security Council will hold a high-level open debate on Wednesday to address political solutions in the Middle East, focusing on mediation and dialogue to achieve lasting peace.

The meeting, held under the agenda item "Maintenance of International Peace and Security," is expected to be chaired by Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivering a briefing.

A concept note prepared by Colombia for the discussion indicates that recurring conflicts and armed violence in the Middle East, coupled with a worsening humanitarian situation, pose escalating challenges to regional stability and the maintenance of international peace and security.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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