Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 7: Check Fuel Cost In Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon And Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Oil marketing companies (OMCs) and city gas distributors kept petrol, and diesel prices unchanged on Sunday, June 7. Fuel prices are reviewed daily at 6 am, but no revisions were announced today.

Despite the status quo, petrol and diesel prices have already risen by nearly ₹7.5 per litre in recent weeks as OMCs responded to soaring crude oil costs linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Meanwhile, households will pay more for cooking gas after the government approved a ₹29 increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices from June 7, 2026. With the latest revision, the cost of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has climbed to ₹942, up from ₹913. This marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices within three months.

Commercial LPG users also faced a price hike earlier this month. Effective June 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was raised by ₹42, taking the retail cost to ₹3,113.50.

Separately, the Centre reduced export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 1. Under the revised structure, export duty has been fixed at ₹1.5 per litre on petrol, ₹13.5 per litre on diesel and ₹9.5 per litre on ATF.

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Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on June 7, below:

Why do petrol and diesel prices differ across Indian cities?

Petrol and diesel prices in India are determined by a combination of domestic and international factors. The biggest influence is global crude oil prices, as crude serves as the key raw material for producing transportation fuels. Since India imports a substantial share of its crude oil needs, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate also have a direct impact on fuel costs.

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Taxes play an equally important role. The retail price paid by consumers includes central excise duty and state-specific Value Added Tax (VAT). Because VAT rates vary from one state to another, petrol and diesel prices often differ across cities and states.

Do oil marketing companies change fuel prices every day?

Under India's dynamic fuel pricing mechanism, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis.

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However, a daily review does not necessarily result in a daily revision. Although OMCs have the flexibility to alter prices based on movements in global crude oil markets, exchange rates and domestic market conditions, they frequently keep retail rates unchanged for long periods.

As a result, fuel prices are assessed every day, but actual changes are made only when market trends and policy considerations warrant an adjustment.