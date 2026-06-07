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Drug Smuggler Arrested, Opium Seized in Afghanistan’s Ghazni Province
(MENAFN) Ghazni Province authorities have detained a suspected drug smuggler and recovered 44 kilograms of opium during a counter-narcotics operation, according to reports.
A provincial police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on Saturday after officers discovered the illegal substances during a routine vehicle inspection. The individual was allegedly attempting to transport the drugs to an undisclosed destination when he was intercepted.
The suspect has been taken into custody while preliminary investigations continue, and officials said he will be handed over to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings once initial inquiries are completed.
According to reports, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry has intensified its anti-drug campaign in recent weeks, with officials stating that dozens of individuals have been arrested on trafficking-related charges as part of ongoing enforcement efforts.
A provincial police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on Saturday after officers discovered the illegal substances during a routine vehicle inspection. The individual was allegedly attempting to transport the drugs to an undisclosed destination when he was intercepted.
The suspect has been taken into custody while preliminary investigations continue, and officials said he will be handed over to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings once initial inquiries are completed.
According to reports, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry has intensified its anti-drug campaign in recent weeks, with officials stating that dozens of individuals have been arrested on trafficking-related charges as part of ongoing enforcement efforts.
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