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Denmark's Christian Eriksen Collapses During Ukraine Friendly

Denmark's Christian Eriksen Collapses During Ukraine Friendly


2026-06-07 03:40:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Christian Eriksen collapsed for the second time during a football match on Sunday during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine in Odense.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances," the Danish football association wrote on social media.

The incident came five years after Eriksen, 34, suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match against Finland.

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