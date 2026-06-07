CPF, UAE's AGF Launch Strategic Partnership To Empower Jordanian Youth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) announced a new strategic partnership on Sunday to expand upskilling and employment opportunities for young people across Jordan.

The partnership will be implemented through the AGF's Nomu initiative, a regional upskilling and employment model that equips youth with high-demand skills tailored to Jordan's future economy.

Announced during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony in Amman, the partnership combines the regional expertise of the UAE-based AGF in linking education to employment with CPF's nationwide reach and leadership in youth empowerment. The collaboration establishes an integrated platform addressing the skills gap and youth unemployment in Jordan.

Targeting Jordanian and Arab youth aged 18 to 35, the program expects to benefit more than 5,600 young men and women across the kingdom.

Under the agreement, CPF will act as a key ecosystem enabler for the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation's national strategy in Jordan, leveraging its local knowledge, networks, and resources to sustain the efforts of implementing partners within a comprehensive national framework. This ecosystem-based approach ensures that interventions are locally rooted, scalable, and designed for long-term impact through domestic partnerships.

The Nomu initiative focuses on active economic participation rather than just training. The initiative centers on five integrated pathways: digital skills, technical and vocational training, green industries, career guidance, and entrepreneurship. These pathways aim to streamline the transition of young people into employment, freelancing, or continuing education.

The initiative supports the Jordan 2025 vision and the Economic Modernization Vision (2022–2033). It also aligns with the priorities of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II regarding youth empowerment, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

"Youth want a clearer line of sight between education and opportunity," said Sonia Ben Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. "This partnership is about helping more young people gain the practical skills, support, and pathways required to enter the workforce and fully participate in the economy. By joining forces with the Crown Prince Foundation, we are building on Jordan's strong commitment to its youth and investing in opportunities that can create sustainable impact in communities across the kingdom." Tamam Mango, Chief Executive Officer of the Crown Prince Foundation, said the partnership reinforces CPF's role as a national platform enabling the youth ecosystem. "Through the Nomu initiative, we are connecting ambition with opportunity and enhancing youth readiness for the future of work," Mango said.

Established in 2015 under the directives of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, CPF leads national programs in economic participation, leadership, and sustainable community development. Operating across 26 locations with 14 distinct programs, CPF has reached more than 2.2 million young people throughout the kingdom.

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation is the largest privately funded Emirati philanthropic organization in the Arab region. Since 2015, the foundation has supported regional youth through education and readiness initiatives, providing more than 55,500 educational opportunities in Jordan through the foundation and the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund.

//Petra// AF