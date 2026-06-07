Kuwait Files Second Protest With ICAO Over Iranian Airspace Violations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation has submitted a second official letter of protest to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding Iranian violations of its state sovereignty.

The protest centers on breaches of Kuwaiti airspace and international airport facilities, which Kuwait warns have triggered serious repercussions for the safety and security of civil aviation.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the civil aviation authority stated that the letter of protest stresses that these actions represent a blatant and dangerous violation of international treaties and conventions governing civil aviation.

The authority added that the violations pose a direct threat to the safety of passengers, airlines, and staff at Kuwait International Airport, as well as its vital facilities and infrastructure.

//Petra// AF