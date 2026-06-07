Jordan Shifts Nursing Paradigm To Strategic Human Capital Investment, Says Senior Advisor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Modern global trends no longer view nursing merely as a healthcare profession but rather as a strategic investment in human capital and a driver of national economic growth, a senior official said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Jordanian Deans of Nursing Faculties Forum, Rowaida Al-Maaitah, Advisor to Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein for Health and Social Development, said nursing has become a cornerstone of health and national security, contributing directly to community stability and sustainability.

The forum, organized by the Jordanian Nursing Council, brought together nursing deans and representatives from academic and health institutions to discuss nursing education, global professional trends, and the sector's role in sustainable development.

Al-Maaitah highlighted the International Council of Nurses' 2026 International Nurses Day report, titled "Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care," stating that it presents an advanced global vision that refines the true value of nursing. The report shifts the perspective of nursing from an operational cost within health systems to a high-return investment in individuals, productivity, and economic growth.

"Healthcare workers constitute one of the most critical components of national human capital," Al-Maaitah said, adding that as the largest professional group in the global health workforce, nurses are the primary drivers of this development. She emphasized that any investment in the health workforce would fall short unless nursing is placed at its core.

Investing in nursing education, professional development, leadership, and the work environment is an investment in the future of socio-economic development, Al-Maaitah added, noting that healthier communities are more productive and less prone to economic losses linked to diseases and complications.

The global report identifies seven strategic pillars of empowered nurses: the power of trust, professionalism, numbers, practice, care, proximity to communities, and peace. Al-Maaitah explained that these elements turn nursing into a strategic force to improve health outcomes, promote equity, and build resilient societies.

She particularly emphasized the "power of peace," which underscores the vital role of nurses in emergency response, disasters, humanitarian crises, and maintaining health services for vulnerable populations, making nursing an essential partner in national and global health security.

Al-Maaitah added that the definition of modern national security has evolved to encompass health and humanitarian dimensions, making nursing investments vital for national readiness and societal stability.

She praised the Jordanian Nursing Council's efforts in leading the national dialogue to align nursing education with global trends and health system requirements, noting that the deans' forum serves as an important platform to unify visions between academic and professional institutions.

Al-Maaitah concluded by paying tribute to the decades-long vision established by Princess Muna, which she said anticipated current global trends by recognizing that building a strong, empowered nursing profession is a direct investment in community health.

Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Jordan continues to serve as a regional model in supporting the healthcare sector and developing the nursing profession, grounded in the conviction that human capital is the nation's most valuable asset, Al-Maaitah said.

//Petra// AF